N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|26
|3
|4
|3
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cervelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, New York 1. 3B_Duvall (1). HR_Rivera (1), Alonso (53).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,8-6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Fried
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Martin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Matz W,11-10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Familia H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brach H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,26-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Matz (Donaldson). WP_Foltynewicz, Matz(2).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:33. A_32,210 (41,922).
