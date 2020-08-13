N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Recommended Video:

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 37 11 13 11 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 2 3 1 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 Davis 3b 5 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 2 3 4 McNeil lf 5 0 0 0 Kendrick dh 4 0 2 0 Conforto rf 3 3 2 2 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 3 3 3 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith dh 4 2 2 3 Suzuki c 4 1 1 1 Giménez ss 5 0 1 1 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 1 1 Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 2 1 1 0

Washington 300 001 011 — 6 New York 401 005 01x — 11

DP_Washington 0, New York 2. LOB_Washington 4, New York 8. 2B_Turner (3), Alonso 2 (3), Do.Smith (4), Conforto (4). HR_Soto 2 (4), Castro (2), Suzuki (1), Nimmo (3), Alonso (3), Do.Smith (3). SB_Giménez (4), Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sánchez L,0-3 2 2-3 6 5 5 2 2 Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Finnegan 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Harper 1 4 5 5 1 2 Fedde 2 3 1 1 0 1

New York Gsellman 2 4 3 3 0 1 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 0 Familia W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 4 Wilson H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 Brach 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Sánchez (Conforto), Familia (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19.