Recommended Video:

Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 6 1
Acuña Jr. rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf-lf 4 0 2 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 3b 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0
Adams dh 4 0 0 0 Céspedes dh 3 1 1 1
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 1 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Duvall ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
A.Jackson c 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0
Contreras c 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 000 0
New York 000 000 10x 1

DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 4. 2B_Ozuna (1), McNeil (1). HR_Céspedes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka 6 4 0 0 0 3
Martin L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom 5 1 0 0 1 8
Lugo W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wilson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Díaz S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Soroka (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:25. .