N.Y. Jets 26, Jacksonville 21

Jacksonville 3 9 3 6 \u2014 21 N.Y. Jets 6 7 3 10 \u2014 26 First Quarter Jac_FG Wright 21, 8:12. NYJ_Z.Wilson 52 run (kick failed), 3:54. Second Quarter Jac_Richardson 0 run (run failed), 13:08. NYJ_Berrios 102 kickoff return (Pineiro kick), 12:57. Jac_FG Wright 45, 8:15. Third Quarter NYJ_FG Pineiro 42, 9:47. Jac_FG Wright 40, :25. Fourth Quarter NYJ_C.McDermott 1 pass from Z.Wilson (Pineiro kick), 9:16. Jac_Ogunbowale 1 run (pass failed), 5:25. NYJ_FG Pineiro 20, 1:47. ___ Jac NYJ First downs 27 18 Total Net Yards 384 373 Rushes-yards 31-132 36-273 Passing 252 100 Punt Returns 1-4 1-12 Kickoff Returns 1-23 6-228 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-39-0 14-22-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-28 1-2 Punts 1-59.0 1-55.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 7-94 Time of Possession 32:18 27:42 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Jacksonville, Ogunbowale 17-57, Lawrence 6-37, Austin 3-21, J.Robinson 3-10, Wingard 1-4, Cottrell 1-3. N.Y. Jets, Carter 16-118, Wilson 4-91, Coleman 14-57, Mann 1-4, Berrios 1-3. PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 26-39-0-280. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 14-22-0-102. RECEIVING_Jacksonville, M.Jones 8-74, Austin 6-68, Treadwell 4-54, O'Shaughnessy 4-49, Hollister 2-20, Ogunbowale 2-15. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 5-37, Kroft 3-29, Cole 2-25, Carter 2-6, Coleman 1-4, McDermott 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.