Pittsburgh 0 10 0 0 10
N.Y. Jets 7 3 3 3 16
First Quarter

NYJ_R.Anderson 23 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 10:27.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 54, 14:15.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, 1:18.

Pit_Johnson 29 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :04.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 37, 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 42, 3:11.

A_78,523.

___

Pit NYJ
First downs 16 14
Total Net Yards 260 259
Rushes-yards 25-75 32-85
Passing 185 174
Punt Returns 3-40 1-20
Kickoff Returns 3-65 2-12
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-1
Comp-Att-Int 25-37-2 16-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 2-9
Punts 7-39.9 6-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-34 3-30
Time of Possession 31:32 28:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 6-32, Whyte 6-22, Snell 7-14, Samuels 3-7, Hodges 1-0, Rudolph 2-0. N.Y. Jets, Bell 25-72, Montgomery 2-7, Powell 1-3, Darnold 4-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-20-0-129, Hodges 11-17-2-84. N.Y. Jets, Darnold 16-26-0-183.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-81, Washington 5-41, Samuels 4-32, McDonald 3-9, Smith-Schuster 2-22, Cain 2-10, Vannett 1-18. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 4-60, Bell 4-21, Smith 3-32, R.Anderson 2-32, Wesco 1-32, Powell 1-5, Montgomery 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.