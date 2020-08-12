https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-4-Washington-2-15479633.php
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Recommended Video:
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Washington, Oshie 2 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 5:27 (pp). 2, Washington, Oshie 3 (Wilson, Carlson), 11:18 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 3 (Barzal), 18:57.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Pulock, Nelson), 0:51. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Nelson), 6:52 (sh). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 4 (Bailey, Barzal), 11:55.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 2-11-14_27. Washington 7-9-10_26.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Washington 2 of 7.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-1-1 (27-23).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:29.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
View Comments