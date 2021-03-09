Skip to main content


N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1

Boston 1 0 0 0 1
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 1 2

N.Y. Islanders won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 19:32 (pp).

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Pageau, Barzal), 16:18 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 2 (Eberle G, Barzal NG, Beauvillier G), Boston 1 (Pastrnak G, Coyle NG, Marchand NG).

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-12-4-5_33. N.Y. Islanders 8-8-9-2_27.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 5-2-2 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 12-4-3 (33-32).

A_0 (13,917). T_2:32.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

