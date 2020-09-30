N.J. Devils re-sign three players, Seney, Street, Jacobs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Josh Jacobs and forwards Brett Seney and Ben Street.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signings Wednesday.

Seney signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level. He spent the past four seasons with the organization between New Jersey and Binghamton. The 24-year-old led the AHL team with 19 goals and 25 assists in 61 games last season.

Street signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $425,000 at the AHL level. The center finished second in scoring for Binghamton with 15 goals and 27 assists.

Jacobs signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level. He appeared in 54 games with Binghamton last season, scoring five goals and 10 assists. He played in two NHL games.

