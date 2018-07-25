Mystics-Sun, Box
|WASHINGTON (68)
Atkins 4-12 0-0 9, Delle Donne 9-14 1-2 21, Ruffin-Pratt 2-10 2-2 6, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Toliver 2-8 2-2 6, Currie 3-7 3-3 9, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 4, Hines-Allen 2-3 0-0 4, K.Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Powers 1-3 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 28-73 8-9 68.
|CONNECTICUT (94)
A.Thomas 5-8 2-2 12, J.Thomas 5-6 1-1 14, Ogwumike 2-5 2-2 6, Stricklen 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Clarendon 2-5 2-2 6, J.Jones 10-12 0-1 23, Laney 0-1 0-0 0, Tuck 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 39-68 7-8 94.
|Washington
|26
|9
|15
|18—68
|Connecticut
|19
|26
|27
|22—94
3-Point Goals_Washington 4-26 (Delle Donne 2-3, Powers 1-1, Atkins 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Currie 0-3, Ruffin-Pratt 0-4, Walker-Kimbrough 0-4, Toliver 0-5), Connecticut 9-16 (J.Jones 3-3, J.Thomas 3-3, Tuck 2-4, Williams 1-2, Brown 0-1, Laney 0-1, Banham 0-1, Stricklen 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Sanders 6), Connecticut 39 (Williams 10). Assists_Washington 17 (Sanders, Atkins 4), Connecticut 24 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Connecticut 14. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Defensive three second). A_5,125 (9,323).