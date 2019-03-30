Murray scores 27; Nuggets top Thunder 115-105

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Murray scores 27; Nuggets top Thunder 115-105 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who won all four meetings with Oklahoma City this season. Denver entered the night one game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

Denver led 56-52 at halftime behind 13 points from Murray and 12 points and 12 rebounds by Jokic.

Oklahoma City's Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 68, but Denver responded with a 14-2 run and took an 86-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver led 95-81 in the final period before Oklahoma City scored five quick points to force Denver to call timeout.

Westbrook went down hard to the ground after being fouled in the fourth quarter, and he got up and started jawing with the Nuggets bench. He scored six points in the next minute, but Murray hit a dagger 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Shot 56.5 percent overall. ... Outrebounded Oklahoma City 39-35. ... Shot 59 percent from the field in the third quarter.

Thunder: George was questionable with left shoulder soreness, but the team announced right before the tip that he would start. George has had issues with his right shoulder, too. During his pregame media availability, Thunder coach Billy Donovan actually got confused about which shoulder was hurt.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports