LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the bubble.

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to equal Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one. No player has ever had more in an entire postseason.

They will go at it one more time Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers finished off the Dallas Mavericks in six games on the same court a few hours earlier.

Denver is trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series and the first since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the only one of those comebacks that came in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets won the opener, but the Jazz won the next three games and were in good shape to finish it in Game 5, holding a 15-point lead in the third quarter.

Murray led the charge back in that game, finishing with 42 points, and then was a sizzling 17 of 24 in Game 6, going 9 for 12 behind the 3-point arc.

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Mitchell also hit nine 3-pointers and increased what was the NBA's top-scoring average in these playoffs at 37.6 points per game.

