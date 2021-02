MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France on Tuesday in the former No. 1’s first ATP Tour match since October.

Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier.