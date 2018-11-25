Murray leads Nuggets past Thunder, 105-98

Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 on Saturday night.

Nikola Jokic and Trey Lyles each scored 16 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 15 for the Nuggets, who won their third straight.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season and the 106th of his career. Paul George had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 18 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City shot just 35.9 percent from the field and was just 9 of 39 on 3-pointers. The Thunder would have had sole possession of the best record in the Western Conference with a win.

Denver's largest lead was 25 points in the second quarter. The Nuggets shot 50 percent in the first half to lead 63-42 at the break.

Oklahoma City missed 18 of its first 20 3-point shots, but the Thunder got it going late in the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to 79-66 by the end of the period.

George hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 80-71 early in the fourth, and Denver called a timeout. A 3-pointer by Oklahoma City's Jerami Grant trimmed Denver's lead to 96-90 with just over three minutes to play. A key follow shot by Torrey Craig put Denver up 101-94 with just over a minute remaining.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Gary Harris sat out with left ankle soreness. He played 25 minutes in Friday's win over Orlando. ... F Paul Millsap went down with a leg injury in the first quarter and limped off the court, but he returned.

Thunder: G Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot got his first start of the season. ... G Hamidou Diallo sat out after spraining his left ankle Friday against Charlotte. ... G Alex Abrines was called for a technical in the second quarter. George got one in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports