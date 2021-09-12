Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 Sunday for a big road win to open the season.
Jones, who tied the franchise record, had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. Jones, who wants a new contract, also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points.
