Murray State rallies past Southeast Missouri St, wins 32-31

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon pulled in a 16-yard touchdown pass to ignite a fourth-quarter comeback, then set up the game-winning field goal with a 21-yard catch in the final minute as Murray State came from 15 points down in the final period to beat Southeast Missouri State, 32-31 in an Ohio Valley Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Geno Hess ran for two touchdowns and CJ Ogbonna ran for a score and threw 26 yards to Zack Smith to put the Redhawks up 31-16 after three quarters.