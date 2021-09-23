Mountcastle, Hays HRs help Orioles beat skidding Rangers 3-0 DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2021
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays homered, rookie Zac Lowther pitched five sparkling innings to earn his first major league victory and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 Thursday night.
After going winless with a 9.61 ERA in his first six appearances, Lowther (1-2) got into a rhythm against the light-hitting Rangers in this matchup of last-place teams. Lowther allowed three hits and notched a career-high seven strikeouts in his finest outing as a big leaguer.