NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night.

Stepping into the starting lineup in place of leading scorer Devon Dotson, who sat out with a hip injury, Moss made 6 of 11 3-pointers. It was Moss' first start for Kansas. The graduate transfer had started every game he played in the previous two seasons at Iowa.

Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), but he made just 5 of 18 shots. De'Vion Harmon scored 13 points and Brady Manek added 10 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma shot 28% from the field, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

The Sooners had won home games against the Jayhawks the previous two years, and it looked like they might get another one. Kansas led 28-27 at the break after a back-and-forth first half.

Kansas controlled the early part of the second half, but a 3-pointer by Doolittle cut Kansas' lead to 49-45. Garrett answered with a 3-pointer, and then Azubuike dunked to put Kansas in control for good.

Kansas' Marcus Garrett (0) and Isaiah Moss (4) slap hands during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks were solid without their scoring leader. Dotson averages 18 points per game, but the No. 2 scorer heading into the game was Azubuike with 12.6.

Oklahoma: The Sooners became too dependent on the 3-point shot, taking nearly half their shots from beyond the arc. They couldn't find scoring elsewhere when outside shots weren't falling. Oklahoma could have used a win against a highly ranked team.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

