Morton has 4 TDs, Prairie View beats Alabama State 66-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jalen Morton threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more, accounting for 486 yards of offense, and Prairie View A&M rolled past Alabama State 66-13 on Saturday.

Morton had touchdown runs of 32 and 37 yards and threw touchdown passes to four different receivers. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 290 yards and was intercepted once. He rushed for 196 yards on 12 carries.

Dawonya Tucker also ran for two touchdowns and finished with 134 yards on 19 carries. Markcus Hardy led with 95 yards receiving with a touchdown.

The Panthers (4-6, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outgained the Hornets 673-280 with Alabama State (3-7, 2-4) turning the ball over three times.

Prairie View A&M scored on eight of nine possessions at one point, and sped out to a 49-6 lead at halftime.