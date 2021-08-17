Morgan sharp, Johnson homers in Indians' 3-1 win over Twins BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28, which was his first major league victory. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.