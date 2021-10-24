Morant scores 28, leads Grizz to 120-114 win over Clippers BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja Morant led five starters in double figures with 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in their home opener Saturday night.
Morant burned Cleveland for 37 points — second-most in franchise history in a season opener — in the Grizzlies’ 11-point win. He came back strong to open a four-game West Coast trip in which the Grizzlies face three playoff teams from last season.