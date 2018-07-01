Moore's late run gives Lynx's 7th straight, 76-72 over Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Maya Moore scored 26, including the final six points of the game, to lift the Minnesota Lynx to their seventh straight win, 76-72 over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Moore made a pair of free throws to tie it at 72 with 1:50 left and hit a baseline jumper with 1:09 left to give the Lynx (10-6) the lead for good.

The Wings (7-8) took their first lead since the middle of the second quarter when Allisha Gray capped an 8-0 run to make it 72-70 with 2:12 left.

The Lynx built a 48-33 lead with an 8-0 run to open the third quarter. The Wings cut the deficit to 56-55 before the end of the period.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas with 16 points and Gray scored 15. Wings center Liz Cambage left the game near the beginning of the third quarter with an eye injury and did not return. Cambage finished with 14.