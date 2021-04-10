Skip to main content
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Kennesaw St. 17

Kennesaw St. 0 3 0 14 17
Monmouth (NJ) 7 21 7 7 42
First Quarter

MONM_Scott 5 pass from Muskett (Torres kick), 03:49

Second Quarter

KENN_FG Robertson 44, 12:53

MONM_Moore IV 43 pass from Muskett (Torres kick), 09:50

MONM_Farri 29 run (Torres kick), 07:20

MONM_Greene Jr. 72 pass from Muskett (Torres kick), 01:35

Third Quarter

MONM_Moore IV 5 pass from Muskett (Torres kick), 08:38

Fourth Quarter

KENN_Foster 19 pass from Murphy (Robertson kick), 06:08

MONM_Farri 48 run (Torres kick), 05:58

KENN_Daniels 1 run (Robertson kick), 01:08

KENN MONM
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 48-161 34-202
Passing 167 290
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 19-23-0
Return Yards 105 7
Punts-Avg. 4-39.0 3-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-Yards 5-63 6-101
Time of Possession 31:58 28:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kennesaw St., Pr. Daniels 12-50, Jo. Murphy 23-47, Is. Foster 6-40, Ad. Adeleke 2-16, Br. Simmons 1-6, Sh. Terry 4-2. Monmouth (NJ), Ju. Farri 22-179, Ro. Holden 8-31, To. Muskett 4-(minus 8).

PASSING_Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 9-18-1-167. Monmouth (NJ), To. Muskett 19-23-0-290.

RECEIVING_Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 4-64, Sh. Terry 2-56, Ia. Cousin 1-18, Ca. O'Neal 1-15, Ad. Adeleke 1-14. Monmouth (NJ), Lo. Moore IV 8-124, Te. Greene Jr. 5-119, Ez. Archie 3-29, Al. Bryant 1-7, Za. Tredway 1-6, Ge. Scott 1-5.