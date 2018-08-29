Mondesi homers, drives in 4 as Royals trounce Tigers 9-2

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi celebrates with Salvador Perez in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. less Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi celebrates with Salvador Perez in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Aug. 29, ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi, top, is safe at third with an RBI triple as Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario handles a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. less Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi, top, is safe at third with an RBI triple as Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario handles a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire,left,talks to his players as he makes a pitching change during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. less Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire,left,talks to his players as he makes a pitching change during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Kansas ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire takes the ball from relief pitcher Buck Farmer (45) as he makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. less Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire takes the ball from relief pitcher Buck Farmer (45) as he makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP





Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mondesi homers, drives in 4 as Royals trounce Tigers 9-2 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings and the Kansas City Royals routed the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Wednesday to sweep their two-game series.

Duffy (8-11) gave up both hits and his only run in the first inning, when Mikie Mahtook drove in Jose Iglesias with a two-out single. The left-hander labored through the frame but breezed the rest of the way, striking out six while working around a trio of walks.

Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and Brett Phillips had a pair of RBIs as the Royals pounded Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (3-10) in his second outing off the disabled list.

Fulmer, who tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings against the White Sox last week, allowed seven runs on eight hits before he was chased with two outs in the fourth. Fulmer is winless in his last seven starts, losing five of them, since beating the Twins on June 14.

Mahtook also homered off Wily Peralta in the ninth for Detroit.

Mondesi began Kansas City's onslaught with his homer in the second, his second in as many days. Gordon went deep in the third, and the Royals added on with two triple and two doubles in the fourth.

Seven of the eight hits Fulmer allowed went for extra bases.

The Royals kept tacking on runs against the Detroit bullpen, sending the Tigers to their fifth consecutive loss. They've now lost 26 of their last 32 on the road.

Much like Fulmer, Duffy had been struggling much of the past month, going winless in three starts around a stint on the DL. But he was in complete control after the first inning, the only runners he allowed coming on a pair of walks and an error by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Duffy's performance was rather unexpected, too. He'd lost three straight to the Tigers, including two rough outings earlier this season, and was 3-8 with a 6.01 ERA in day games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Iglesias left in the fourth inning with a lower abdomen strain. He singled in the first inning and flied out to center field in the third. Jim Adducci replaced him in the lineup.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (left oblique strain) was scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday night. ... OF Bubba Starling, a former first-round pick, will begin his rehab stint after a dislocated finger at rookie-level Idaho Falls.

UP NEXT

The Tigers head to New York on Thursday night with LHP Francisco Liriano (3-9, 4.82 ERA) facing Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (15-6, 3.80) in the opener of a four-game set. The Royals get the day off before facing Baltimore on Friday night in a matchup of the two worst teams in the majors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports