Sports

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 100, Kennedy 46

Columbia (Hunters) 69, Northport 59

Liberty (Spangle) 77, Kettle Falls 35

St. George's 65, Asotin 53

Vashon Island 47, Charles Wright Academy 27

Walla Walla Academy 61, Highland 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deer Park 54, Riverside 35

Medical Lake 47, Colville 44

Republic 41, Curlew 39

Warden 63, Okanogan 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

