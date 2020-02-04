Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Northport 12

Auburn Riverside 48, Enumclaw 45

Battle Ground 61, Heritage 43

Bear Creek School 70, Summit Sierra 52

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 57, Orcas Christian 33

Columbia Adventist Academy 61, Firm Foundation 27

Evergreen (Vancouver) 78, Hudson's Bay 42

Fife 64, Foster 62

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Upper Columbia Academy 54

Marysville-Getchell 71, Archbishop Murphy 52

Marysville-Pilchuck 64, Meadowdale 55

Neah Bay 68, Crescent 46

Odessa 85, Valley Christian 57

Olympic 64, Federal Way 54

Renton 67, Highline 65

Seattle Academy 82, Eastside Prep 44

Shorecrest 82, Stanwood 79

Taholah 75, North River 39

Toledo 43, Mossyrock 31

Tulalip Heritage 59, Shoreline Christian 33

Wilbur-Creston 41, Davenport 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Creek School def. Forest Ridge, forfeit

Eastside Catholic 77, Holy Names 55

Ferndale 73, Sehome 39

Fife 67, Foster 10

Garfield 74, Bainbridge 57

Grace Academy 36, Lopez 35

Heritage 66, Battle Ground 25

Ilwaco 53, Willapa Valley 31

King's 64, Rainier Beach 41

Lakeside (Seattle) 39, Nathan Hale 35

Lynden Christian 70, Meridian 27

Napavine 42, Morton/White Pass 24

Neah Bay 75, Crescent 16

Northport 53, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44

Overlake School 41, Bush 22

Prairie 64, Mountain View 28

Quilcene 40, Tacoma Baptist 24

R.A. Long 47, Mark Morris 30

Raymond 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28

Seattle Academy 62, Eastside Prep 37

Seattle Prep 66, Cleveland 16

Skyview 56, Camas 51

Toledo 43, Mossyrock 31

Wahkiakum 37, Adna 27

Yakama Tribal 75, Lyle-Wishram 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/