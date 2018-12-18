https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Monday-s-Scores-13473861.php
Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 66, Renton 58
Central Kitsap 55, Tumwater 47
Columbia River 62, Ridgefield 52
Heritage 46, Skyview 27
Liberty Christian 63, Irrigon, Ore. 58
Prescott 69, Touchet 48
Stevenson 100, Goldendale 75
Union 79, Camas 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 57, Newport-Bellevue 51
Camas 45, Union 43
Cascade Christian 45, Fife 32
Eastlake 66, Issaquah 55
Liberty Christian 53, Irrigon, Ore. 43
Stevenson 40, Goldendale 18
Touchet 52, Prescott 28
Tumwater 64, Yelm 37
Washougal 75, Mark Morris 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
