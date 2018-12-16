Molson sinks Elon from the line in Canisius' 92-91 win

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Takal Molson scored 20 points — with half coming from the free throw line — and Canisius held off Elon for a 92-91 win on Sunday.

Scott Hitchon's 3-point play gave Canisius an 87-76 lead with 2:04 left. Elon responded with a layup from Steven Santa Ana and a 3-pointer by Nathan Priddy to reduce the deficit to six points. Malik Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 48 seconds left and the Golden Griffins were up 88-81.

Sheldon Eberhardt made a 3 eight seconds later and Elon was within four. Molson split a pair of free throws before Seibring added another three to bring the Phoenix within 89-87. Each team made 1 of 2 foul shots before Molson made a pair for a safe 92-88 cushion with four seconds to go. Nathan Priddy buried a 3 as time expired for the game's final margin.

Hitchon and Jibreel Faulkner each scored 16 for Canisius (3-6), Johnson, 10 and Jordan Henderson 10.

Santa Ana scored 25 points, Seibring, 24, Priddy, 15, Eberhardt, 12 and Chuck Hannah 10. Elon (3-9) now has dropped four straight and seven of its last eight.