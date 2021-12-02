Mobley leads No. 20 USC to 93-73 victory over Utah JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 2, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and No. 20 Southern California opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah.
It is the second straight game that Mobley has had a double-double. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's win over San Diego State in the final of the Wooden Legacy.