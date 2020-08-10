Mitchell scores 29, boosts Fever past Mystics 91-84

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84 on Sunday night.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, second to the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who has done it five times this season.

McCowan made a pair of free throws at 5:28 before halftime to give Indiana a 36-35 lead. The Fever (3-4) took control with a 16-4 scoring run before the break.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever ended an 11-game regular-season losing streak against Washington.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics (3-4) and was held to just a basket in the second half. Meesseman entered the game needing three rebounds to reach 1,000 in her eight-year WNBA career. She finished with two boards.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington, Leilani Mitchell 14 and Myisha Hines-Allen 11.