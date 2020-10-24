https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Missouri-20-Kentucky-10-15672843.php
Missouri 20, Kentucky 10
|Kentucky
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Missouri
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
MIZ_Rountree 1 run (Mevis kick), 10:57.
KEN_FG Ruffolo 50, 8:24.
MIZ_FG Mevis 18, :00.
MIZ_Rountree 1 run (Mevis kick), :45.
KEN_Ali 26 pass from T.Wilson (Ruffolo kick), 13:14.
MIZ_FG Mevis 20, 3:07.
___
|KEN
|MIZ
|First downs
|8
|26
|Rushes-yards
|22-95
|62-220
|Passing
|50
|201
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-14-0
|21-30-0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|6-44.0
|4-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-10
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|16:50
|43:10
___
RUSHING_Kentucky, C.Rodriguez 9-48, Rose 5-43, Gatewood 3-6, T.Wilson 5-(minus 2). Missouri, Rountree 37-126, Badie 13-52, Bazelak 10-40, Knox 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Kentucky, T.Wilson 4-10-0-38, Gatewood 1-4-0-12. Missouri, Bazelak 21-30-0-201.
RECEIVING_Kentucky, Ali 4-47, Rose 1-3. Missouri, Hazelton 6-51, Knox 5-60, Hea 4-31, Badie 2-15, Chism 1-24, D.Smith 1-10, Dove 1-7, Rountree 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
