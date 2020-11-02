Mississippi's Thomas airlifted to hospital after injury

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi freshman Damarcus Thomas was injured in practice Monday and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis after initially being unable to move.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas initially didn't have “any feeling in his entire body.”

Assistant athletic director for sports medicine Pat Jernigan later said Thomas had regained movement in all his extremities and that doctors are optimistic.

“I don’t know what that means exactly, but it sure feels like great news compared to what it was 20 minutes ago,” Kiffin said after being told earlier that Thomas had regained some movement.

He said Thomas's family was called from the practice field. The freshman tight end from Whatley, Alabama, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis Regional Hospital.

Kiffin didn't specify how the injury occurred but said that Thomas took a hit. He said he hadn't been around that kind of injury situation personally.

“They keep touching him, do you feel this, do you feel that? And he keeps saying no,” the coach said. "And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen something where I just called (son) Knox’s mom and said I could care less whether he ever plays football after seeing that.”

Thomas had played in the past five games for Ole Miss but had not recorded a stat.

