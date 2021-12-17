Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 27 34.5 233-459 .508 66-156 124-151 .821 656 24.3
Edwards 28 35.9 227-523 .434 87-242 78-99 .788 619 22.1
Russell 23 32.8 149-385 .387 67-202 68-84 .810 433 18.8
Beasley 28 25.6 108-299 .361 74-217 17-23 .739 307 11.0
Reid 26 16.0 84-183 .459 23-65 40-56 .714 231 8.9
Beverley 20 26.1 66-144 .458 25-73 16-24 .667 173 8.7
McDaniels 25 25.0 63-166 .380 21-77 10-14 .714 157 6.3
Vanderbilt 27 24.1 69-123 .561 2-9 27-35 .771 167 6.2
Prince 24 15.4 37-101 .366 21-68 16-21 .762 111 4.6
Nowell 14 6.9 18-48 .375 4-14 2-4 .500 42 3.0
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 19 13.9 16-48 .333 5-20 11-22 .500 48 2.5
McLaughlin 18 10.9 13-44 .295 4-20 9-11 .818 39 2.2
Knight 11 3.8 5-8 .625 0-1 11-14 .786 21 1.9
Bolmaro 17 9.2 8-30 .267 1-10 8-9 .889 25 1.5
Layman 10 4.6 4-13 .308 2-6 0-0 .000 10 1.0
TEAM 28 242.7 1101-2575 .428 403-1181 437-567 .771 3042 108.6
OPPONENTS 28 242.7 1089-2427 .449 352-1043 530-680 .779 3060 109.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 77 166 243 9.0 90 3.3 99 0 29 94 29
Edwards 33 128 161 5.8 100 3.6 64 0 44 91 20
Russell 11 83 94 4.1 147 6.4 48 0 20 60 16
Beasley 10 79 89 3.2 44 1.6 34 0 16 20 5
Reid 34 54 88 3.4 18 .7 62 0 13 25 23
Beverley 25 56 81 4.0 93 4.7 60 0 18 23 17
McDaniels 35 76 111 4.4 20 .8 90 0 25 23 13
Vanderbilt 82 140 222 8.2 32 1.2 75 0 40 28 20
Prince 11 39 50 2.1 19 .8 36 1 10 13 5
Nowell 3 9 12 .9 15 1.1 6 0 3 2 4
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 18 24 42 2.2 17 .9 26 0 12 9 5
McLaughlin 3 14 17 .9 38 2.1 7 0 11 12 0
Knight 4 9 13 1.2 3 .3 5 0 1 3 2
Bolmaro 13 18 31 1.8 9 .5 18 0 5 9 0
Layman 1 6 7 .7 1 .1 2 0 1 2 1
TEAM 360 901 1261 45.0 646 23.1 632 1 248 438 160
OPPONENTS 328 999 1327 47.4 707 25.3 573 1 219 486 154
More for you