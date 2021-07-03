Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins fourth. Ryan Jeffers walks. Miguel Sano singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers to second. Gilberto Celestino reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Sano out at second. Ryan Jeffers scores. Throwing error by Hanser Alberto. Luis Arraez lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Andrelton Simmons singles to right field. Gilberto Celestino to third. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow center field. Andrelton Simmons to third. Gilberto Celestino scores. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Carlos Santana.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 2, Royals 0.