Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Anaheim 0 1 0 — 1 Minnesota 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6, 5:17. 2, Minnesota, Suter 1 (Hartman, Spurgeon), 16:21 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Bjugstad 5 (Soucy, Sturm), 3:42. Shots on Goal_Anaheim 10-6-9_25. Minnesota 5-11-7_23. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 3-6-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 7-5-1 (25-24). A_0 (18,064). T_2:24. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Galloway.