Milwaukee to be without Antetokounmpo for 2nd straight game

Recommended Video:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game Wednesday, just days after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child.

Last season's MVP also missed Monday's game against Sacramento.

Milwaukee has the NBA's best record, 46-7, and has won all five games its All-Star forward has missed this season. After playing at Indiana on Wednesday, the Bucks will have an eight-day break between games. Antetokounmpo will be a team captain at this weekend's All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Bucks won each of their first two games against the Pacers this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports