Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates first. Erik Gonzalez doubles to deep right field. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Erik Gonzalez scores. Kevin Newman flies out to right field to Ben Gamel. Colin Moran strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds lines out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Brewers 0.

Pirates second. Gregory Polanco singles to right center field. Jose Osuna grounds out to shallow infield, Corbin Burnes to Justin Smoak. Gregory Polanco to third. Jarrod Dyson singles to shallow left field. Gregory Polanco scores. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Justin Smoak.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Jose Osuna. Keston Hiura singles to right field. Justin Smoak doubles to deep center field. Keston Hiura scores. Ryan Braun grounds out to shortstop, JT Riddle to Jose Osuna. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers fifth. Luis Urias doubles to right field. Omar Narvaez singles to deep right field. Luis Urias scores. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop. Omar Narvaez out at second. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow right field. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 2.

Brewers sixth. Keston Hiura reaches on error. Throwing error by JT Riddle. Justin Smoak homers to left field. Keston Hiura scores. Ryan Braun pops out to shallow right field to Adam Frazier. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Omar Narvaez doubles to right field. Luis Urias to third. Orlando Arcia walks. Avisail Garcia flies out to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates sixth. JT Riddle doubles to deep right center field. Cole Tucker grounds out to shallow infield, Keston Hiura to Justin Smoak. JT Riddle to third. Bryan Reynolds singles to right center field. JT Riddle scores. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging. Jose Osuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Bryan Reynolds out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Pirates eighth. JT Riddle called out on strikes. Cole Tucker singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds called out on strikes. Gregory Polanco homers to center field. Cole Tucker scores. Jose Osuna grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 5, Brewers 4.