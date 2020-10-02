https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Milwaukee-L-A-Dodgers-Runs-15617546.php Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers Runs Published 6:53 pm EDT, Friday, October 2, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: Shots fired, juvenile in custody at Bridgeport housing complex 2 AP: Trooper's mic records talk of beating, choking Black man 3 Norwalk man accused of firing three shots at Bridgeport cop 4 Officials: Eastern Middle School goes into quarantine 5 Police: Westport man charged with burglary View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.