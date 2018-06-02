Milto throws 4-hitter as Indiana eliminates TSU 6-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pauly Milto struck out 10 and pitched a four-hitter for his second shutout of the season as Indiana beat Texas Southern 6-0 in the first elimination game at the NCAA Tournament's Austin Regional on Saturday.

Ryan Fineman had a solo homer, his seventh, and an RBI double for Indiana (39-18).

Milto (8-2), a junior right-hander, limited the Tigers to four singles and walked two while throwing 80 of 113 pitches for strikes.

SWAC Tournament champion Texas Southern (27-28) got shut out in both of its NCAA Tournament games.

The Hoosiers, from the Big Ten, went ahead with two outs in the fourth after Fineman and Justin Walker had consecutive RBI doubles. Jeremy Houston followed with an RBI triple off Aaron Solis (10-4).

Solis allowed four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.