Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Phil Mickelson birdied the fourth playoff hole to beat Tiger Woods in their $9 million made-for-TV match Friday.

Mickelson made a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3. The match at Shadow Creek Golf Club finished in the dark with lights set up around the hole.

Mickelson was 1 up after 16 holes, but Woods tied it with birdie from the fringe of the green on the par-3 17th hole. Both birdied the par-5 18th and then parred the first playoff hole before it went to the par-3 extra hole that they kept playing until there was a winner.

Only 700 invited guests were allowed to watch the event billed as golf's first pay-per-view broadcast. It was marred by technical difficulties with viewers unable to view it on their televisions after paying $19.95. Turner and Bleacher Report representatives sent out links on social media allowing people to view it for free on their computers and mobile devices.

