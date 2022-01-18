Michigan gets first win in a month, slams Maryland 83-64

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 on Tuesday night for its first win in a month.

It was the first win for the Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big 10 Conference) since an 87-50 pasting of Southern Utah on Dec. 18. Prior to Tuesday, Michigan suffered through a three-game losing streak, had two games postponed and another canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.