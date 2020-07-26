Miami-Philadelphia Runs

Recommended Video:

Phillies first. Adam Haseley singles to left field. Rhys Hoskins doubles. Adam Haseley to third. Bryce Harper homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Adam Haseley scores. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Didi Gregorius flies out to deep left field to Corey Dickerson. Jean Segura singles to left field. Jay Bruce triples to deep center field. Jean Segura scores. Scott Kingery flies out to deep center field to Magneuris Sierra.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 0.

Marlins second. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Brian Anderson hit by pitch. Francisco Cervelli lines out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Isan Diaz singles to right field. Brian Anderson to third. Miguel Rojas homers to left field. Isan Diaz scores. Brian Anderson scores. Magneuris Sierra walks. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shallow infield, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Phillies 4.

Phillies second. Neil Walker grounds out to second base, Jesus Aguilar to Robert Dugger. Adam Haseley doubles to deep left field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Bryce Harper grounds out to first base to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Marlins fourth. Francisco Cervelli lines out to shallow left field to Didi Gregorius. Isan Diaz singles to right center field. Miguel Rojas triples. Isan Diaz scores. Magneuris Sierra doubles to shallow center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shortstop, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Jon Berti strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 6, Phillies 5.

Marlins fifth. Corey Dickerson singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Brian Anderson homers. Jesus Aguilar scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Francisco Cervelli walks. Isan Diaz flies out to left field to Jay Bruce. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow center field. Francisco Cervelli to second. Magneuris Sierra reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Rojas out at second. Francisco Cervelli to third. Jonathan Villar flies out to center field to Adam Haseley.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 9, Phillies 5.

Marlins sixth. Jon Berti flies out to right field to Bryce Harper. Corey Dickerson homers to right field. Jesus Aguilar pops out to shallow infield to Rhys Hoskins. Brian Anderson grounds out to third base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 10, Phillies 5.

Phillies sixth. Scott Kingery pops out to Jesus Aguilar. Phil Gosselin singles to center field. Adam Haseley doubles to deep left field. Phil Gosselin scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Adam Haseley to third. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shallow infield to Isan Diaz. Didi Gregorius lines out to center field to Magneuris Sierra.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 10, Phillies 6.

Marlins seventh. Francisco Cervelli lines out to deep right center field to Bryce Harper. Isan Diaz lines out to deep right center field to Adam Haseley. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Magneuris Sierra triples to deep right center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 11, Phillies 6.