Rockies second. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Elias Diaz flies out to Bryan De La Cruz. Sam Hilliard grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. German Marquez grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Marlins 0.

Rockies third. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Sandy Alcantara. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow right field. Brendan Rodgers to third. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Isan Diaz to Jesus Aguilar. Charlie Blackmon to second. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Marlins 0.

Rockies fourth. C.J. Cron hit by pitch. Elias Diaz singles to shallow infield. C.J. Cron to second. Sam Hilliard doubles to deep right field. Elias Diaz to third. C.J. Cron scores. German Marquez grounds out to shallow infield, Sandy Leon to Jesus Aguilar. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Sam Hilliard to third. Elias Diaz scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. Sam Hilliard scores. Charlie Blackmon homers to left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Trevor Story doubles to deep left center field. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Ryan McMahon scores. Trevor Story scores. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Sam Hilliard doubles to deep left field. German Marquez called out on strikes.

9 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 11, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Joe Panik pinch-hitting for Steven Okert. Joe Panik walks. Isan Diaz flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out on a foul tip. Sandy Leon singles to right field. Joe Panik to third. Magneuris Sierra singles to shallow infield. Sandy Leon to second. Joe Panik scores. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 11, Marlins 1.

Marlins eighth. Miguel Rojas homers to left field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks. Jesus Aguilar lines out to second base to Garrett Hampson. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled off first. Alex Jackson pinch-hitting for Paul Campbell. Alex Jackson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 11, Marlins 2.

Rockies eighth. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Sandy Leon to Jesus Aguilar. Garrett Hampson singles to shortstop. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Garrett Hampson scores. C.J. Cron walks. Elias Diaz flies out to deep right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Sam Hilliard singles to right field. C.J. Cron to third. Yonathan Daza pinch-hitting for Yency Almonte. Yonathan Daza singles to left field. Sam Hilliard to second. C.J. Cron scores. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 14, Marlins 2.