Miami-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Tyler Naquin triples to deep right field. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Tyler Naquin scores. Joey Votto reaches on error. Nick Castellanos to third. Fielding error by Jesus Aguilar. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Lewis Brinson. Nick Castellanos scores. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 2, Marlins 0.