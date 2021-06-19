Miami-Chicago Cubs Runs

Marlins first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to first base. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Fielding error by Kris Bryant. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo. Starling Marte to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Adam Duvall homers to right field. Starling Marte scores. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow center field, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Cubs 0.