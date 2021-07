Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Garrett Cooper. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Ross Detwiler to Jesus Aguilar. Freddie Freeman to second. Dansby Swanson flies out to right field to Garrett Cooper.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 0.