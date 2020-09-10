Miami-Atlanta Runs

Recommended Video:

Marlins second. Garrett Cooper doubles to left field. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Monte Harrison strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro singles to left field. Garrett Cooper scores. Jazz Chisholm triples to deep right center field. Jorge Alfaro scores. Miguel Rojas grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 0.

Braves second. Dansby Swanson singles to deep left field. Austin Riley walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Adam Duvall walks. Austin Riley to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Ozzie Albies grounds out to first base, Garrett Cooper to Pablo Lopez. Adam Duvall to second. Austin Riley to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Ender Inciarte out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Starling Marte. Adam Duvall to third. Austin Riley scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman singles to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Adam Duvall scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Austin Riley singles to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Austin Riley scores. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Ender Inciarte grounds out to shallow right field to Garrett Cooper.

11 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 11, Marlins 2.

Marlins third. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson singles to deep center field. Garrett Cooper walks. Brian Anderson to second. Lewis Brinson homers to left field. Garrett Cooper scores. Brian Anderson scores. Monte Harrison strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 11, Marlins 5.

Braves third. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Yamamoto to Jazz Chisholm to Garrett Cooper. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 13, Marlins 5.

Marlins fourth. Jorge Alfaro flies out to deep center field to Ender Inciarte. Jazz Chisholm homers to center field. Miguel Rojas singles to deep left center field. Starling Marte walks. Miguel Rojas to second. Jesus Aguilar doubles to deep right field. Starling Marte to third. Miguel Rojas scores. Brian Anderson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Starling Marte scores. Garrett Cooper flies out to shallow infield to Ronald Acuna Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 13, Marlins 8.

Braves fourth. Austin Riley grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Garrett Cooper. Adam Duvall walks. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Adam Duvall to third. Ender Inciarte strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to shallow center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to right field to Monte Harrison.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 16, Marlins 8.

Braves fifth. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to left center field to Lewis Brinson. Dansby Swanson singles to left center field. Austin Riley reaches on error. Dansby Swanson to second. Fielding error by Brian Anderson. Adam Duvall homers. Austin Riley scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow right field. Ender Inciarte singles to deep center field. Ozzie Albies to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Ender Inciarte scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman flies out to left field to Lewis Brinson. Marcell Ozuna walks. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 22, Marlins 8.

Braves sixth. Dansby Swanson walks. Austin Riley walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies called out on strikes. Ender Inciarte singles to shallow infield. Austin Riley to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep right field. Ender Inciarte scores. Austin Riley scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Throwing error by Jorge Alfaro. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm to Garrett Cooper.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 25, Marlins 8.

Marlins seventh. Jesus Aguilar singles to shallow left field. Brian Anderson walks. Jesus Aguilar to second. Garrett Cooper flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Lewis Brinson walks. Brian Anderson to second. Jesus Aguilar to third. Monte Harrison strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Lewis Brinson to second. Brian Anderson to third. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jazz Chisholm pops out to shortstop to Austin Riley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 25, Marlins 9.

Braves seventh. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Garrett Cooper. Travis d'Arnaud singles to deep center field. Dansby Swanson hit by pitch. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Austin Riley singles to right center field. Dansby Swanson to second. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Austin Riley scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Ozzie Albies lines out to first base to Garrett Cooper. Ender Inciarte lines out to center field to Monte Harrison.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 29, Marlins 9.