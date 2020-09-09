Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 37:06 4-6 8-8 2-10 6 1 17
Crowder 32:01 4-9 4-4 0-6 1 1 16
Adebayo 30:33 4-9 5-6 1-6 2 2 13
Dragic 33:12 7-15 1-2 1-4 2 3 17
Robinson 13:54 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Herro 36:42 5-10 1-1 0-8 6 1 14
Nunn 21:47 3-7 0-0 0-2 1 3 6
Iguodala 17:33 3-7 0-0 0-5 2 3 6
Olynyk 17:08 4-7 3-3 1-6 1 3 12
Totals 240:00 35-73 22-24 5-48 21 21 103

Percentages: FG .479, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Crowder 4-9, Herro 3-7, Dragic 2-5, Butler 1-1, Olynyk 1-4, Nunn 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Robinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Iguodala 2, Olynyk 2, Crowder, Herro, Nunn).

Turnovers: 21 (Adebayo 5, Butler 5, Dragic 3, Herro 3, Olynyk 3, Iguodala, Robinson).

Steals: 6 (Butler, Crowder, Herro, Iguodala, Nunn, Olynyk).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Matthews 28:41 3-6 5-6 1-1 1 1 11
Middleton 41:49 8-25 5-6 0-7 6 6 23
B.Lopez 36:46 7-16 1-3 6-14 0 4 15
Bledsoe 35:59 2-12 4-6 0-2 9 2 9
DiVincenzo 27:55 5-9 4-5 2-4 1 6 17
G.Hill 28:01 1-8 0-0 1-3 2 1 2
Williams 20:31 5-10 0-0 3-8 1 2 11
Connaughton 13:59 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Korver 6:16 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 240:00 33-91 19-26 13-41 20 23 94

Percentages: FG .363, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (DiVincenzo 3-6, Middleton 2-9, Connaughton 1-1, Korver 1-1, Williams 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 0-3, G.Hill 0-3, Matthews 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bledsoe 2, Matthews 2, B.Lopez).

Turnovers: 11 (Middleton 6, DiVincenzo 2, Bledsoe, Korver, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Bledsoe 2, Matthews 2, Connaughton, DiVincenzo, Middleton).

Technical Fouls: None..

Miami 19 33 21 30 103
Milwaukee 28 18 19 29 94