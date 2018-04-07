Rendon, Martinez ejected as Nats lose to streaking Mets 3-2

























Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, second from left, and third base coach Bob Henley, second from right, rush in to argue with umpire Marty Foster (60) for ejecting Nationals' Anthony Rendon (6) in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets during the first inning of baseball game, at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. New York won 3-2. less Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, second from left, and third base coach Bob Henley, second from right, rush in to argue with umpire Marty Foster (60) for ejecting Nationals' Anthony Rendon (6) in ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 2 of 7 Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez reacts to being ejected by umpire Marty Foster (60) during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. less Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez reacts to being ejected by umpire Marty Foster (60) during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 3 of 7 Washington Nationals Anthony Rendon (6) gestures towards his bat on the ground after being ejected by umpire Marty Foster (60) during the third inning of baseball game against New York Mets at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. Rendon had flipped his bat after being called out on strikes for the inning's final out while facing Mets lefty Steven Matz. New York won 3-2. less Washington Nationals Anthony Rendon (6) gestures towards his bat on the ground after being ejected by umpire Marty Foster (60) during the third inning of baseball game against New York Mets at Nationals Park, ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 4 of 7 Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles (47) during the sixth inning of baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. Also on the field watching is New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1). less Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles (47) during the sixth inning of baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 5 of 7 New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. New York won 3-2. less New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Washington. New York won ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 6 of 7 New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) celebrate with teammates after the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at National Park in Washington. New York won 3-2. less New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) celebrate with teammates after the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 7 of 7 New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) embrace after the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at National Park in Washington. New York won 3-2. less New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) embrace after the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at National Park in ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Rendon, Martinez ejected as Nats lose to streaking Mets 3-2 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon did not say a thing right after a strike call he disagreed with in the third inning of Washington's 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday.

Flipping his bat was enough to get Rendon tossed by umpire Marty Foster.

"I don't think my mouth even opened to chew gum," Rendon said. "It's pretty funny. It's comical, to say the least. He had a vendetta out for me or something."

Moments after Rendon was kicked out, so was Dave Martinez, earning his first ejection as a manager and then offering an old-school protest by throwing his cap and kicking up dirt. So he watched in his office as Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, helping the Mets come back to beat the Nationals despite Bryce Harper's fifth homer.

Reliever Hansel Robles (1-0) gave up that opposite-field solo shot in the sixth, but still was credited with the win.

Jeurys Familia got a five-out save to seal the fourth victory in a row for the Mets, who are 6-1 under new manager Mickey Callaway after going 70-92 in 2017.

"People always talk about, 'Man, it's early,' or 'You need these games late.' We need every game. That's a blunt way of putting it," said Todd Frazier, who drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout off Brandon Kintzler (0-1). "I don't care if it's early, middle season or late. Every win counts."

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the two-time defending NL East champion Nationals and their rookie skipper. They have gone from 4-0 to 4-4, with all the defeats against division rivals.

That includes an 8-2 loss to the Mets in Thursday's home opener, when Washington shortstop Trea Turner was ejected after complaining about a called strike. The Nationals kept right on registering their displeasure in the first inning Saturday; Rendon, Harper and Ryan Zimmerman all visibly reacted to calls by Foster.

"They have good eyes. All of them were coming up and saying, 'The balls are in.' And some of them were in," Martinez said.

He didn't think what Rendon did "warranted a toss that quick," which is why he left the dugout.

"At some point," Martinez said, "you've got to protect the players."

Rendon said he thinks "there has to be an improvement" when it comes to umpiring.

"They don't get cut. They don't get benched. They don't get sent down to Triple-A, whatever it might be," Rendon said. "It's just sad that there's no accountability for them."

Crew chief Joe West told a pool reporter that Foster felt that Rendon's toss of his bat "was showing him up" and that an umpire in that situation has "to do something, or he loses all respect from the players."

West also said: "The pitch prior to the strikeout, (Rendon) walked completely out of the hitter's circle, which the hitters aren't allowed to do. Marty said, 'We gotta play. You gotta get back in there.' Then when he called strike three, he threw the bat."

GOOD BULLPEN, BAD BULLPEN

Familia called this lengthy outing "one of the biggest saves I've had in the last couple of years." He was limited to 26 appearances in 2017, after being suspended for 15 games because of a domestic violence episode and then going on the DL with a right shoulder problem.

Kintzler came on in the seventh and promptly gave up consecutive hits to Amed Rosario and Cabrera to make it 2-2. Then Kintzler — who allowed Jay Bruce's grand slam Thursday — got Frazier to hit a bouncer up the middle. But Michael Conforto was running from first on the play and was safe when second baseman Howie Kendrick bobbled the ball before throwing over to get Frazier.

"The last two outings have been a nightmare for me," Kintzler said. "And hopefully in September, I'll laugh about it."

FOR STARTERS

New York's Steven Matz allowed one unearned run in five innings. Washington's Gio Gonzalez went 5 1-3 innings, with one earned run, six strikeouts — and one face-saving catch of a comeback liner that was headed directly for his head in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LF Adam Eaton was out of the lineup, as expected, after tweaking his left ankle during an awkward slide home Thursday. But Eaton said he wasn't in any pain and he pinch hit in the seventh Saturday.

UP NEXT

In the series finale Sunday night, Nationals RHP Tanner Roark faces Mets RHP Matt Harvey.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball