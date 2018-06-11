Mets release 1B Adrian Gonzalez, will call up Dominic Smith

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to spark their stagnant lineup, the New York Mets are making a change at first base.

Slumping veteran Adrian Gonzalez was released following a 2-0 victory over the Yankees on Sunday night, and the Mets will recall Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday when they begin a 10-game road trip in Atlanta.

The 36-year-old Gonzalez, who struck out in all three at-bats Sunday, hit .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs for the Mets. The five-time All-Star was signed for the major league minimum during the offseason after struggling with a bad back last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets also announced they plan to call up utilityman Ty Kelly from Triple-A on Tuesday. Reserve catcher Jose Lobaton will be designated for assignment.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball