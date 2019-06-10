Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain; split DH on Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled Subway Series opener between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been postponed because of rain.

The game was called Monday night about 30 minutes before it was supposed to start and will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader. The day game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.

Jason Vargas (2-3) had been set to start Monday night for the Mets against Masahiro Tanaka (3-5) at Yankee Stadium in the first of four matchups this season between the crosstown rivals.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the team will stay in rotation Tuesday, with Tanaka pitching the first game and James Paxton (3-2) going in the second game.

Zack Wheeler (5-3) was lined up to start Tuesday night for the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports